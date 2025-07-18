Dukes & Boots Rodeo Party

Seminole Tap, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Get ready for a wild night of fun, flair, and dancing at the Duke and Boots Rodeo Party!

This isn’t your average party — we’re bringing big energy with a Best Dressed Contest, a Line Dancing Showdown, and plenty of photo opps.

Your ticket includes food and a FREE line dancing class, so no excuses — everyone hits the dance floor!

Strut your stuff in our Best Dressed Contest

Show off your moves in the Line Dancing Contest

Great music, good food, and non-stop dancing. Come for the party, stay for the vibe.

A fundraiser for KLJ Movement. $40.

Dancing, Fundraisers
