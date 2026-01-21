Sugar Maple Concert Series.

media release: Get ready for an intimate evening of traditional and contemporary bluegrass!

The Dumas, Luquette & Knapp Trio brings together decades of experience and world-class musicianship for an intimate evening of traditional and contemporary bluegrass.

-Nick Dumas leads on mandolin and vocals, bringing the soulful foundation he learned from his dobro-playing grandfather in Washington state, now living in Wisconsin. Nick is a former member of Grammy-nominated Special Consensus and three-time IBMA award winner, Nick has performed across the globe and recently released his solo album "Details" on Nashville's Skyline Records. Nick now has three new singles released on Skyline Records from a new, soon-to-come project that have both made it to #1 on the bluegrass airplay charts. When not touring with the trio or his own national touring bluegrass band, "Nick Dumas & Branchline," Nick teaches private music lessons from his home in Sturgeon Bay, as well as performing at The Fiddler's Farm in Sturgeon Bay. He also co-founded the well-known Northwest bands "Northern Departure" and "North Country Bluegrass".

-Chris Luquette showcases his virtuosic guitar work alongside vocals, drawing from his 11 years with the celebrated Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. This multi-instrumentalist has shared stages with Jerry Douglas, Emmylou Harris, and The Steep Canyon Rangers, earning multiple IBMA awards and a Grammy nomination along the way. Originally from Seattle's vibrant music scene and now based in New York City, Chris brings an eclectic musical palette that spans from traditional bluegrass to world music influences. Chris was also a co-founder of Northern Departure along with Nick.

-Andrew Knapp anchors the trio with his exceptional bass playing and rich vocals. He is one of the premier bassists to come out of the Pacific Northwest. Andrew can also be seen with Seattle-based bluegrass band The Warren G. Hardings, as well as Nick Dumas & Branchline. As a classically trained jazz bassist, he has performed with nationally recognized artists such as Kenny Garrett and Terence Blanchard, toured Europe and Brazil, and played on ships for Carnival Cruise Lines. Also a graduate of the Whitworth University Jazz program. He is one of the best in the business.

Together, these three master musicians create the perfect harmony of technical prowess, soulful storytelling, and the authentic spirit that makes bluegrass music so compelling. Don't miss this special spring tour stop featuring some of the finest talent in the bluegrass industry today!