Dumb Vision, Big Eyes, Good Shade, Tom Grrrl

press release: NO COAST PRESENTS!

DUMB VISION (Big Neck, Kitschy Spirit)

https://dumbvision.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/dumbvision/

Grunge punk Madison quartet! Fuzzy garage rock with earworms to spare! Hooky vocal lines and spacey leads!

BIG EYES (Don Giovanni, Dirtnap, Greenway)

https://bigeyes.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/BigEyesBand/

BIG EYES RETURN TO MADISON! NYC PUNK POP ROCK N ROLL AT ITS FINEST! Riff heavy pop-punk with a very slight metal edge (some harmonized guitar solos and shredding). Tight and frantic live with excellent guitar interplay! For fans of The Runaways, Cheap Trick, The Donnas, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Screaming Females, Red Aunts, 77 NYC Punk, ETC.

GOOD SHADE (Dirtnap Records)

https://goodshade.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/goodshadeOH/

Punk/Pop from Columbus, Ohio! New LP out on Dirtnap Records now! Catchy rock n roll power pop! For fans of Bad Sports, Vacation, Steve Adamyk Band, The Exploding Hearts, The Ergs!, etc.

TOM GRRRL

https://tomgrrrl.bandcamp.com

San Diego by way of Austin by way of Madison catchy power punk!! The band rarely plays so be sure to come early to catch this! For fans of Jay Reatard, Nobunny, Wavves, Teenage Moods, ETC.

Sunday July 7th, 2019

Mickey's Tavern

10 PM SHARP

21+

FREE

NO DICKs. NO SQUAREs.