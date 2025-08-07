media release: Madison audiences are in for a magical night out this summer as local improv and Dungeons & Dragons veteran Jesse Theiler unveils the age 21+ Dungeon Cocktail Experience (DCX)—a fantasy-themed improv comedy show that mixes craft cocktails, audience interaction, and Dungeons & Dragons-style adventure.

The show, which premieres August 7–9, 2025 at the Wisconsin Masonic Center with additional shows planned thereafter, features a talented cast of local performers improvising a brand-new fantasy storyline every night—shaped entirely by audience suggestions and paired with 3 custom-themed cocktails served throughout the performance (mocktails are available as requested).

“It’s a love letter to fantasy nerds and cocktail enthusiasts who love comedy. Really anyone who wants an unforgettable night out in Madison,” says Theiler. “We roll up characters, build a world on the fly, and launch into a chaotic, hilarious quest—guided entirely by the whims of the audience. There are improvised songs, limericks and poems. It’s a Chaotic Good time!”

Theiler, along with cast member Brad Knight who is best known for his work with Monkey Business Institute, created their original D&D-improv hybrid show, IRPMUS, which was a cult hit in Madison over a decade ago. Now they’re bringing it back—bigger, boozier, and more immersive than ever.

Set in a gothic, candlelit space and built like a live-action game of Dungeons & Dragons, DCX blends high production value, audience participation, themed cocktails and riotous improv for a uniquely Madison experience.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.dungeoncocktailexperience.com/tickets. Two shows nightly with an afterparty for premium ticket holders. Cloaks optional, enthusiasm required.