Dungeon Throwers Grand Opening

media release: We’re excited to invite you to the official Grand Opening of Dungeon Throwers on Saturday, May 31st. As many of you know, we officially took over for Flanneljax’s on May 1st this year. With that, we’ve been working hard to shape a new, exciting experience for axe throwers in Madison.

At Dungeon Throwers, we’re a small but passionate team focused on creating an environment that’s fun, inclusive, and full of adventure. We’re hoping to grow and evolve, and we truly appreciate every person who walks through our doors. We may be small, but we’re dedicated to making something special happen in Madison!

Whether you’re a seasoned axe thrower or brand new to the sport, we promise there’s something exciting for everyone.