Dungeons & Dragons Club

media release: A new Dungeons and Dragons club is beginning at Sequoya Library! Become a part of our adventuring party where you'll use your imagination and creativity to explore a fantasy world in an epic quest. School age children (elementary, middle, and high school) are invited to join us to try out Dungeons & Dragons with our guest Dungeon Master Jared. Our first campaign begins on Wednesday, November 2, 4:30PM-6:30PM. No registration required.