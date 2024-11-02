media release: Game Haven and Madison D&D are thrilled to announce a charity Dungeons & Dragons event in support of Children's Wisconsin, to be held during Extra Life's annual Game Day on November 2 and 3, 2024, 9am to 10pm on Saturday and 9am to 9pm Sunday . Following the success of Madison D&D's summer Extra Life Charity Marathon, this partnership with Game Haven marks a new chapter in fundraising for this important cause.

The event will take place over 24 hours at Game Haven, Waunakee’s premier board game store and a new venue for Adventurers League play. Six tables of D&D will be running throughout the weekend, with players able to sign up through the event's Meetup page. Donations for seats at the table will be collected via the Extra Life page, with all proceeds benefiting Children's Wisconsin in

Milwaukee.

Players can boost their gameplay by fundraising through their own Extra Life pages, with donations translating into special boons for their table. The more you raise, the more powerful your team's bonuses will be!

For those who can't secure a seat, there’s still plenty to enjoy. A silent auction will be held in-store with all proceeds going to charity, and observers are welcome to stop by and watch the action unfold. Those unable to attend but who still wish to contribute can donate in-store to influence gameplay or online via the Extra Life pages.

Virtual table options may also be added if in-store seats fill up quickly. Interested players are encouraged to register early and help make a difference for the children in our community.