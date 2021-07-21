Dungeons & Dragons

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Wednesdays, 2-3pm, July 21, 28, August 4, 11

Are you a Rogue, a Wizard or a Warrior? Play your part in the classic role-playing fantasy game.  All skill levels welcome!  Registration is required - space is limited to 5.  Registering for the July 21 date signs you up for the entire 4 week series. This program series will be held outdoors in the greenspace across the street from the library under a tent. Weather permitting.

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Kids & Family
608-827-7402
