Dungeons & Dragons: Stranger Things

press release: For fans of the show Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts of all skill levels, the library is hosting a Stranger Things D&D event. Using the Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Game Starter Set, we’ll go on an exciting D&D adventure based on the show.

This is an adult event open to D&D players of all levels, even brand new players. Registration is required as space is very limited. This program is free and open to the public.

To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.