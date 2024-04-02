Duo Cortona
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $15.
media release: Duo Cortona is a contemporary music ensemble dedicated to the creation of works for its unique instrumentation: mezzo-soprano and violin. This ensemble explores new sounds and possibilities for its intimate, expressive, and vital combination
