Duo Cortona

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $15.

media release: Duo Cortona is a contemporary music ensemble dedicated to the creation of works for its unique instrumentation: mezzo-soprano and violin. This ensemble explores new sounds and possibilities for its intimate, expressive, and vital combination

