Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for a concert every other Friday from 7 - 9pm from June - August.
These classical guitar concerts, held at Lisa Link Peace Park feature a special partnership with the Madison Classical Guitar Society and feature local classical guitarists! Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly. Hosted by: Gabor Szarvas of Madison Classical Guitar Society
SCHEDULE
6/11 - Christopher Allen
6/25 - Timothy Steis
7/9 - Miles McConnell
7/23 - Duo Tarrega, Leonardo Quintero
8/13 - Marcus De Jesus
8/27 - Matthew Ackerman
To learn more about Madison Classical Guitar Society, head HERE