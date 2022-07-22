Duo Tarrega, Tom Nauman
to
Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
courtesy Duo Tárrega
Duo Tárrega: (left to right): Sridhar Bagavathula and Steve Waugh.
press release:
Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for a concert every other Friday from 7 - 9pm from June - August.
These classical guitar concerts, held at Lisa Link Peace Park feature a special partnership with the Madison Classical Guitar Society and feature local classical guitarists! Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.
Hosted by:
Gabor Szarvas of Madison Classical Guitar Society
2022 SCHEDULE
6/24 - Leonardo Quintero, Gabor Szarvas
7/8 - Christopher Allen, Matthew Ackerman
7/22 - Duo Tarrega (Steve Waugh and Sridhar Bhagavathula), Tom Nauman
8/5 - Marcus De Jesus, Timothy Steis
RAIN LOCATION: Fair Trade Coffee House, 418 State Street
To learn more about Madison Classical Guitar Society, head HERE
SPONSORS
City of Madison, Wisconsin Government
Madison's Central Business Improvement District