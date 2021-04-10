× Expand courtesy Durango McMurphy Durango McMurphy

press release: Durango McMurphy plays Americana and acoustic blues for cafes, local taverns, festivals, art shows and special events.

All music takes place in our open-air greenhouse with tables at least 6' apart. All guests are seated by staff wearing masks. 8216 Watts Rd. Madison 53719 (same building as Brennan's) 608-217-6217.