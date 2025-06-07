media release: We're thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2025 Madison Jazz Festival. Full details about each event, the artists, and the list of our festival sponsors will be added in the upcoming days. Please save the dates on your calendar and get ready to celebrate with 10 days of jazz across the city. Ticketed events marked with ($). All other events free admission or suggested donation.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, June 5-Sunday, June 8, 2025: Madison Jazz Society presents iGnitE jAzz! An All Ages, All Levels Jazz Camp at MYArts on Thursday 5:00-8:30pm; Friday 5:00-9:00pm, Saturday 9:00am-6:00pm, and Sunday at Olin Park with The Original Pinettes (info below). Find the schedule at https://www.madisonjazz.com/ignite-jazz-camp/

Friday, June 6, 2025: Emma Dayhuff's "Inventions through Lineage" album release at the High Noon Saloon. 8:00pm ($; tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/emma-dayhuff-quartet-live-album-release-madison-wisconsin-06-06-2025/event/0700629991901A5C)

Saturday, June 7, 2025: AACM 60th Anniversary Series featuring three concerts at Cafe Coda: Ugochi and African Soul Ensemble at 5:00pm, Edwin Daugherty Fivetet at 7:00pm, and Dushun Mosley's Interdimensional Sound Ensemble at 9:00pm ($)

Sunday, June 8, 2025: The Original Pinettes Brass Band from New Orleans at Olin Park. Conversation/Q&A at 5:00pm / Concert at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 8, 2025: Summer Sundays Jazz in the Garden Kick Off: Emy Castro Peruvian Jazz Quintet at Allen Centennial Garden. 5:00-6:15pm

Monday, June 9, 2025: NewBridge Summer Concerts Kick Off: Jazz + Art at Warner Park. 6:00-7:30pm

Tuesday, June 10, 2025: Remember Me: Celebrating Mary Lou Williams in Poetry and Music at Arts + Literature Laboratory. 7:00pm

Wednesday, June 11, 2025: Documentary Screening of Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. 7:00pm

Wednesday, June 11, 2025: Sweet Tooth Jazz Band at North Street Cabaret. 7:00pm ($ tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweet-tooth-jazz-band-tickets-1342766443579)

Thursday, June 12, 2025: DC & The Love with special guest Mar Vilaseca at Cafe CODA. 7:00pm

Friday, June 13, 2025: DIG JAZZ presents Exclusively for Our Friends: An Oscar Peterson Centennial Concert at Arts + Literature Laboratory. 7:30pm

Saturday, June 14, 2025: Jazz on the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace*

1:00 pm | High School Jazz All-Stars

3:00 pm | Mr. Chair feat. Jon Irabagon

5:00 pm | Camille Thurman and Darrell Green Quartet

7:00 pm | Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few

9:00 pm | La Combi

Sunday, June 15, 2025: Jazz on the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace*

1:00 pm | Devin Drobka Bell Dance Songs

3:00 pm | To be announced

5:00 pm | Melanie Charles

7:00 pm | Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

*Please note the Terrace schedule is subject to change.