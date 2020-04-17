Dusk, Cult of Lip, Telechrome, Caryatids, Tom Grrrl

press release: Friday April 17 at Robinia Courtyard: A Music/Charity Event presented by Kitschy Spirit...

FEATURING

*DUSK (Appleton) The Crutch of Memory crew playing Country-tinged Power-pop Rock n Roll, taking a respite from recording their new record to boogie with us.

https://countrydusk.bandcamp.com/

(LP on Don Giovanni, singles on Dirtnap and Forward (rip))

*CULT OF LIP (Minneapolis)

Shoegazey Avant Dreampopsters return to Kitsch-tastrophic zone armed with a new 12" compiling their last two EPs!

https://thecultoflip.bandcamp.com/

(MPLS LTD., Rare Plant)

*TELECHROME (Madison)

Dark Psyche Kraut-Rock with a new cassette out on their own label, Variable Shadows!.com/

*CARYATIDS (Madison)

Avant hook-core doom-sayers who dgfa... we await their phsyical music debut with bated breath.

*TOM GRRRL (Madison)

Smart poppy punk rock that kills from the heart.

https://tomgrrrl.bandcamp.com/

MORE TBA.... stay tooned.