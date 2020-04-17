Dusk, Cult of Lip, Telechrome, Caryatids, Tom Grrrl
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Friday April 17 at Robinia Courtyard: A Music/Charity Event presented by Kitschy Spirit...
FEATURING
*DUSK (Appleton) The Crutch of Memory crew playing Country-tinged Power-pop Rock n Roll, taking a respite from recording their new record to boogie with us.
https://countrydusk.bandcamp.com/
(LP on Don Giovanni, singles on Dirtnap and Forward (rip))
*CULT OF LIP (Minneapolis)
Shoegazey Avant Dreampopsters return to Kitsch-tastrophic zone armed with a new 12" compiling their last two EPs!
https://thecultoflip.bandcamp.com/
(MPLS LTD., Rare Plant)
*TELECHROME (Madison)
Dark Psyche Kraut-Rock with a new cassette out on their own label, Variable Shadows!.com/
*CARYATIDS (Madison)
Avant hook-core doom-sayers who dgfa... we await their phsyical music debut with bated breath.
*TOM GRRRL (Madison)
Smart poppy punk rock that kills from the heart.
https://tomgrrrl.bandcamp.com/
MORE TBA.... stay tooned.