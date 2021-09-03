media release: Come experience the MacKenzie Center at dusk! Explore the transition as the sun goes down on a guided hike with MacKenzie Naturalists and learn about the various animals active at twilight. End your hike to warm by a campfire in the Lodge Area. Food and Friends of MacKenzie Center souvenirs will be available for purchase at the Lodge Parking Lot. All ages are welcome. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes for hiking and bring a water bottle.

Fee: None

MacKenzie Center W7303 County Highway CS, Poynette, WI 53955; Please go to the Lodge Parking Lot

Questions? Please contact our educators at (608)635-8112