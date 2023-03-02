media release: Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods bring their hard-driving country blues sound to Madison for the first time! Catch them on an early show at Red Rooster!

Dustin Arbuckle and Matt Woods have each been hard at work on the blues and roots music scene for nearly two decades. Arbuckle, from Wichita, KS, was a founding member of the critically acclaimed progressive roots rock/blues act Moreland & Arbuckle, with whom he toured internationally and released 7 albums from 2002 – 2017. Woods, a native of central Iowa, has been a fixture of the midwestern roots music community, averaging over 100 shows per year and recording 4 albums as a solo artist and 2 with his former band, The Thunderbolts. After years of hearing and admiring each other’s music, Arbuckle and Woods finally connected and began playing together in 2018. The two quickly developed a strong musical chemistry based on their mutual passion for old-school blues, especially the traditional rural styles of Mississippi and the electric Chicago blues sounds of the 1940s and 50s. Their music combines these influences with elements of gospel, country music, and more, while Woods’ fiery voice and tenacious guitar playing blend perfectly with Arbuckle’s more subtly soulful singing and harmonica style to give the duo the ability to deliver it all with power and authenticity. Arbuckle and Woods released their self-titled debut album in July of 2020, for which they received nominations for Best Acoustic Blues Album at both the 2021 Blues Music Awards and the Blues Blast Magazine Awards.