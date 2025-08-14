7 pm on 8/14 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 8/15-16. $31.50-$7.50.

media release: A Seattle native now suffering in Southern California, Dustin Nickerson is an in demand comic on the rise. In 2020, he released his debut comedy

special Overwhelmed which is currently one of the highest rated specials on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition, he’s been featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central and Netflix on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and is a regular on After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson. Online, his stand-up clips and jokes have received hundreds of millions of views and his podcast, Don’t Make Me Come Back

There, has over 3 million downloads.

He’s also the author of How to be Married (to Melissa), an Amazon #1 New Release published by Harper Collins in June 2022. Dustin describes himself as “the world’s most average person” but is far from it when on stage. He brings you into his life through his jokes about the struggles of parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most

people.

At 40 years old, Dustin has been married for 20 years and has three kids. This makes Dustin one of the most unique voices in the comedy scene.