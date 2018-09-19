press release: Wednesday, September 19 – Sunday, November 18, 2018, Ruth Davis Design Gallery, Nancy Nicholas Hall, 1300 Linden Dr., University of Wisconsin-Madison

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 20, 5 - 7 pm

Scarcity of land and high population density in the Netherlands motivates urban planners to pursue different spatial solutions than those prevalent in the United States.

Holland has a century-old policy of providing housing for all citizens. In the late 20th and early 21st centuries the government supported housing corporations developing innovative residential complexes incorporating diverse usage and a blending of incomes and lifestyles.

Dutch Complex Housing is based on Julia Robinson’s book Complex Housing: Designing for Density (2017, Routledge Press). The exhibition explores universal concepts of human ecology including the need for thoughtful planning, social commitment, creative thinking, and potentials for replicating successes stemming from the Dutch approach to urban housing.

Dutch Complex Housing has been organized and toured by the Goldstein Museum of Design (GMD) at the University of Minnesota’s College of Design and is made possible by Regents of the University of Minnesota. GMD programming made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Opening Support grant, thanks to the legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Design Gallery events are free and open to the public.

Gallery hours: Wednesday - Friday 10 am - 4 pm, Thursday evenings until 7 pm Saturday - Sunday, Noon - 4 pm