Dvorah Kaufman

to Google Calendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Dvorah Kaufman is an immensely talented fiber artist, and is a member of the Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists. In 2018, she was awarded “Best of Show” in MSC’s Artful Affair. Her exhibit will be up July 2 - August 9 and can be viewed during MSC hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4 pm. You are invited to an evening viewing and reception at which you can meet Ms. Kaufman, scheduled for Friday, July 19, 4-6 pm.

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-266-6581
to Google Calendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dvorah Kaufman - 2019-07-02 00:00:00