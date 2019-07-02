press release: Dvorah Kaufman is an immensely talented fiber artist, and is a member of the Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists. In 2018, she was awarded “Best of Show” in MSC’s Artful Affair. Her exhibit will be up July 2 - August 9 and can be viewed during MSC hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4 pm. You are invited to an evening viewing and reception at which you can meet Ms. Kaufman, scheduled for Friday, July 19, 4-6 pm.