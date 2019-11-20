Dye It, Bling It, Wear It

press release: Silk scarves are a great way to add a little color to your life, and decorating them is easier and faster than you think. Jane Foos, Fiber Artist, will teach you how to dye an infinity silk scarf with translucent dyes that set without chemicals or steaming. After your scarf is dyed, you can add a touch of metallic bling. All supplies will be provided.

Registration required. Class size limited to 12 participants.This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.