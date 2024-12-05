Dyeing Sustainable Gift Wrap

media release: Come to the WIP Lab and make reusable gift wrap for the holidays ahead. Design Studies student Erin Dowding will demonstrate how to create a bundle-dyed furoshiki wrapping cloth using natural dyes and flowers. Materials and instructions to make tassels and pom poms out of yarn will also be available. Supplies will be provided.

Drop in for a demonstration and to make your own wrapping cloth and ribbons from 12:45 – 3:30pm. Space is limited. Please sign up so we know you are coming!

You are also welcome to explore the other materials available in the WIP Lab or bring your own project to work on whenever the gallery is open.