Dylan Doyle Band

media release: Guitar prodigy Dylan Doyle is filling the Al. Ringling Theatre with his Americana and roots rock sounds on Saturday, September 24th at 7 pm.

Not only is this Dylan Doyle’s 3rd time performing at the Al. Ringling Theatre, but this performance is his album release concert. Touring nationally since the age of 15, Doyle has shared the stage with bandmates of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Otis Redding and Little Feat. Southern-born and Northern-raised, Doyle is steeped in everything from Bob Dylan, Wes Montgomery and Bill Withers to John Prine, Jimi Hendrix and The Band. This creates a unique musical interpretation that lies somewhere within Americana, roots, rock and jazz.

“Dylan Doyle is one of the most talented guitarists I have ever had the pleasure of seeing live, and I have seen many great ones, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Neil Young, Stephen Stills, etc.” ~ Bill Greenhalgh

Tickets are on sale for $31 - $42 for floor seats and $199 - $296 for box seating, and can be found at Home | Al. Ringling Theatre 136 4th Avenue Baraboo WI. 53913 ..., or at our box office 136 4th Ave, Baraboo, WI two hours before the show.