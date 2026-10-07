Dylan Gossett, Clay Street Unit

× Expand Harrison Hargrave A close-up of Dylan Gossett. Dylan Gossett

media release: Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett announces a new U.S. headline tour set for spring 2027 entitled “The Ramblin’ Tour,” which includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on May 6, 2027.

In September, Gossett released his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Ramblin’, via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records..

Emerging as one of the leading new voices in Texas Country, Gossett has carved out a distinct sound blending Americana and Red Dirt influences with lyricism rooted in his Southern upbringing. Ramblin’ builds on the foundation of his critically acclaimed 2025 debut album, Westward, while expanding on the deeply personal songwriting at the heart of his music. Written after years of relentless touring around the world, the new record finds Gossett returning home to Austin, Texas with a renewed perspective on love, relationships, and the place that shaped him. According to Gossett, Ramblin’ “feels like a homecoming.”

The album also includes previously released singles, “Clothesline,” “Loving You Like That,” and “Honeysuckle,” which introduced the world to this next chapter for one of country music’s fastest-rising artists.

Fresh off select North American dates supporting Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays, Gossett is currently on the second leg of his co-headlining U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin, which runs through the end of October. Last week, Gossett was also announced on the star-studded 2027 Stagecoach lineup, playing on Friday, April 23rd. Continuing his rapid global ascent, he’ll also launch a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand later this fall and in Europe and the U.K. top of next year. With over 200,000 headline tickets sold worldwide, there has been repeat demand for Gossett not only in North America but globally, as his tours have sold-out across Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.

Over the past three years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of country music’s most exciting new voices. Hailing from Austin, Texas, the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer has amassed nearly 1.5 billion career streams, led by his breakthrough anthem “Coal,” now certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA in the U.S. and Multi-Platinum internationally. Gossett has earned acclaim for his authentic songwriting while sharing music with collaborators including Noeline Hofmann and Ole 60. His meteoric rise has also seen him tour alongside some of today’s biggest artists, including George Strait, Zach Top, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, HARDY, and The Red Clay Strays, while appearing at marquee festivals including Stagecoach and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Recognized by Spotify and Amazon as an Artist to Watch and named to MusicRow’s Next Big Thing list, Gossett continues to cement himself as one of the defining new voices in modern country and Americana.

“A formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential” – Billboard

“One of country music’s most in-demand live draws” – Rolling Stone

“Gossett is well on his way to being one of its biggest acts, and Ramblin’ cements the fact that he’ll be around for a long time.” – Whiskey Riff

“For one of country music’s fastest-rising artists, Ramblin’ is a thoughtful next chapter. The miles have given him more to write about. Returning home has given him a new way to see it.” – All Country News