Dylan Gossett, Willow Avalon, Buffalo Traffic Jam

media release: Following the recent announcement of his highly-anticipated debut album Westward releasing on July 18, Platinum-Certified and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Dylan Gossett reveals his newly-announced headline run dubbed “The Westward Tour,” which will see him performing in the biggest venues of his career thus far across North America this fall.

The tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on October 29, 2025.

Written over the span of the past two years while touring the globe, the 17-track Westward album was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett. Featuring his signature heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling and exploring themes of love, family, faith, and chasing one’s dreams, the album includes his recent singles “American Trail” and “Like I Do.” Gossett shares, “I think Westward means two things, generally. This album is very on-the-road written. You have all these bits and pieces from these stories that are really just about life on the road. The other side of it, and where the Westward title comes into play, was that these past few years have been so crazy and just incredible. I feel like we’ve been chasing our dream the whole way.”

He adds, “People have always headed west for opportunities and chase their dreams by going out there. That’s where I tie it in a little bit, metaphorically. Everyone on the crew is chasing their dreams, in some way.”

Cementing himself as a global touring force, Gossett sold over 72,000 global tickets in 2024 alone. Currently on the second leg of his headline “The Back 40 Tour” and recently making his Stagecoach Festival debut, up next, he’ll hit the road this summer on “The American Trail Tour” across the midwest and west, ahead of “The Westward Tour” this fall. His festival run will also continue throughout the summer, with performances at Carolina Country Festival, Windy City Smokeout, Under The Big Sky, Bourbon & Beyond, and the newly announced Austin City Limits. In addition, Gossett will also make his debut at Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry on June 4th as part of their “Opry 100 Celebrates CMA Fest” event.

Over the past two years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of the biggest and brightest new stars in country music. In less than two years, he has notched over 800 million total streams. His breakout single “Coal” picked up a Platinum Certification in the United States, in addition to going Silver in the U.K., Platinum in Australia, 2x-Platinum in Canada, and 2x-Platinum in Ireland. The song marked his first entry on the Spotify U.S. Top 200 Chart, Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and U.K. Official Singles Chart Top 100. Not to mention, it broke into the Top 25 of the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart and Top 5 of the Spotify Viral 50 U.S. and Global Charts. It’s no wonder major players such as Spotify and Amazon pegged him as an “Artist To Watch” in 2024, while Music Row named him among its “Next Big Thing Class of 2025 Artists.”

Capping off a monumental 2024, Gossett released his fan favorite single “Tree Birds” last fall. Amazon Music also tapped Dylan to contribute “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Amazon Music Original);” plus, he was featured on the GRAMMY-nominated Twisters: The Album Soundtrack with his original song “Stronger Than A Storm.”