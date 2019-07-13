Dylan J. Waddell

press release: Greetings fellow humans, the time has once again come for me to try and offload all this stuff that is beginning to collect in my apartment. I will be showing original paintings

and a new collection of collage works. I don't do this often so it would be greatly appreciated if you could stop by, have a drink, and pretend to be interested in the work. It's my promise that you won't be expected to engage in any boring convoluted "art talk."

I'll be providing some snacks and also bringing some extra smokes for all you folks that pretended to quit. Check out my instagram for a preview of some new pieces.

https://www.instagram.com/young.dylonious/?hl=en

Musical act / acts to be announced. Last time was a hoot, hope y'all can make it...