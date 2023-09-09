e.E. Charlton-Trujillo, Pat Zietlow Miller & Keisha Morris

media release: A brilliant, inclusive ode to self-expression, girl power, and the many things readers can create. Have you ever dreamed of building something? Maybe something little—like a birdhouse? Or something big—like a skyscraper? If you can envision it, you can build it! From tinkering to tool-wielding, from ideas on paper to big, lived-out dreams that require brick and mortar, this book will inspire readers to grab their own tools, get creative, and get building! Because they can. They can do anything.

e.E. says, "While A Girl Can Build Anything celebrates the mental and physical experience of building, it's also a story about community, about perseverance, about innovation, and accepting failure as part of growing." Perfect for the real-life Rosie Revere Engineers or Ada Twist Scientists, and for all children, whether they're looking for a way to express themselves, a new hobby, or are dreaming of building a better world.