E. Hughes
to
Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
×
courtesy E. Hughes
A close-up of E. Hughes.
E. Hughes
media release: Join us and author E. Hughes as she stops in to sign copies of her awesome sci-fi novel Sixth Iteration and the upcoming nonfiction, Reality Unbound: The Digital Mind (and the nature of reality) ! Come over to chat about her other cool works and grab a signed copy or two!
Info
Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Books