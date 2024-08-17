E. Hughes

to

Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Join us and author E. Hughes as she stops in to sign copies of her awesome sci-fi novel Sixth Iteration and the upcoming nonfiction, Reality Unbound: The Digital Mind (and the nature of reality) ! Come over to chat about her other cool works and grab a signed copy or two!

Info

Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Books
608-827-0809
to
Google Calendar - E. Hughes - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - E. Hughes - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - E. Hughes - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - E. Hughes - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 ical