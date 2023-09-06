E Scow 2023 Nationals

Mendota Yacht Club hosts 100th anniversary regatta and associated events, 9/6-10, in Madison.

media release:

Sailing headquarters: Marshall Park

Social headquarters: The Edgewater

Where the races will take place depends on the wind. Good potential viewing locations include Picnic Point, the Memorial Union Terrace and Governor Nelson State Park.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT 6

Registration & Practice at Marshall Park

10 am – 7 pm: Registration

3 pm: Practice Race

4:30 pm: Social Hour

Thursday, Sept. 7

Racing Day One at Marshall Park

7:45- 8:30 am: Registration

10:30 am: Competitors’ Briefing

12:30 pm: Two Races

After Racing: Social Hour* *Private, ticketed event

Contact Deb 608 347 3513

Friday, Sept. 8

Racing Day Two at Marshall Park

11 am: Two Races

6:30 pm: Social at Edgewater* *Private, ticketed event Contact Deb 608 347 3513

Saturday, Sept. 9

Racing Day Three at Marshall Park

Social @ Edgewater*

11 am: Two Races

6:30 pm: Social Edgewater*

Speakers, Silent Auction

*Private, ticketed event

Contact Deb 608 347 3513

Sunday, Sept. 10

Racing Day Four at Marshall Park

11 am: Two Races

After Racing: Awards Presentation

The Mendota Yacht Club was first organized in 1903 but can trace its origins to 1870. In 1933, the club held the 36th Annual ILYA Championship, and has hosted 14 ILYA Annual Championships since then, including the 2012 Championship. The most recent was in 2003. Today’s membership includes sailing champions at the national levels in many one-design classes, including a member winning The Mallory Cup, a two-time Olympic medalist, and many have competed as crew of America’s Cup campaigns, as well as on the collegiate level and international off-shore ocean racing circuits.

The club also founded a sailing school and in 1992 organized the Madison Youth Sailing Foundation (MYSF) offering classes to children 7-12 year at the Maple Bluff Boathouse. The club has taken leadership roles promoting public waterfront facilities, sailing school and community sailing centers and has hosted over 20 ILYA and national championship regattas.

Throughout the years, the club’s purpose has remained true to that vision of its founders — to promote the sport of sailing and the good things that go along with it.