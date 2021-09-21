press release: COME JOIN US AT BREESE FOR A FREE MOVIE NIGHT! Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets because Breese Stevens Field is hosting its LAST movie night of the summer!

Movie: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Gates: 6:00pm | Movie: 7:00pm. Snacks and Food Available for Purchase!

Non-Profit Spotlight: Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation!

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Northwestern Mutual will be selling Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Forward Madison Scarves designed by UW Children's Hospital patients. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation!