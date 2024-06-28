EAA Flight Experience

media release: EAA is bringing Flight Experiences to Madison, WI from 6/28-6/30/24. This flight will be onboard a B-25 Mitchell Bomber.

This iconic aircraft stands as a testament to wartime bravery and innovation, carrying with it the legacy of daring missions and heroic endeavors.

Join us in paying homage to our veterans and embracing the essence of flight by securing your seat on the B-25 Berlin Express. Your ticket not only guarantees a memorable ride but also extends support to the Experimental Aircraft Association, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving aviation heritage and inspiring future generations of aviators and enthusiasts.

Each flight offers eight seats, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and filled sequentially based on availability. Your designated flight time will be provided upon adding the product to your cart. Please ensure onsite check-in at least one hour before your scheduled flight. A minimum of five passengers is required per flight. In the event of fewer than five bookings, we'll make every effort to reschedule the flight for the same day or another day during the tour. If rescheduling isn't feasible, the flight may be canceled without incurring any cancellation charges. For inquiries, please reach out to our Membership Services Representative at 1-800-359-6217.

Non-Members: $495

EAA Members: $475