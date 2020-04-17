press release: EagleMania – The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band. That isn’t their slogan by mistake! EagleMania has dedicated themselves to faithfully reproducing the music of The Eagles. Since their inception, EagleMania has been thrilling audiences all over the country with their stunning five part harmony and their uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles. 5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).