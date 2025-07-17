Eagles & Ospreys of Wisconsin

media release: If you've ever looked in awe at an eagle soaring in the sky, you won't want to miss this program! Rich Staffen, a Conservation Biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, is coming to E.D. Locke. He is an expert on eagles and ospreys, and has done extensive work with Wisconsin's Eagles & Ospreys Surveys. Join us as Rich shares his wealth of knowledge with us. Learn some general information about the birds, as well as our state's conservation efforts to keep them thriving in Wisconsin.

This program will be live streamed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person. The live stream link will be available at mcfarlandlibrary.org the week of the program.