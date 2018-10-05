Earhart/Bible/Lynch, Seal Eggs, David Poole, Combat Naps

press release: $8, All Ages, Doors at 7:30!

A wonderful night on the cutting edge at Communication

featuring Seal Eggs, the ambient pop project of Gwen Wolfenbarger accompanied by Zach Koplan. Apocalypse choirs and tumbling drones. Awash in texture and shape. Hauntingly melodic and not to be missed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDY34EsjD64

Also featuring the swirling pop tunes of David Poole in town from Chicago. Arpeggiated crooning and running in place. An energetic treat.

davidpoole.bandcamp.com/track/impatient

Local Support from a new collaboration between Emili Earhart, Spencer Bible, and Julian Anthony Lynch who will present a small burning orb to the room and hopefully a salamander will crawl out of it.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=v62BzbVyaOY

Also, the lovely bedroom blitz of Combat Naps, featuring cyclical strumming and guitars that sound like pennies on train tracks. Very excited for their first show at Communication.

combatnaps.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-yellow-taxi-turn-to-me-and-smile