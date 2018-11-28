earless, Coasting, Rounding Third, Dear Mr Watterson

press release: All money collected at the door will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society. Suggested donation is $5 or whatever you can spare. Pets are lit so check out DCHS @ https://www.giveshelter.org to adopt or volunteer.

"𝘋𝘊𝘏𝘚 𝘨𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘵 𝘋𝘊𝘏𝘚 𝘢𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺."

HUGE thank you to the 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓘𝓷 for opening their doors to us!

𝔻𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕤 @ 𝟽:𝟹𝟶pm

𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 @ 𝟾:𝟶𝟶pm

𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨

✘ https://yearlesswi.bandcamp.com/

𝘾𝙊𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂

✘ https://coastingband.bandcamp.com/

𝙍𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙙

✘ https://roundingthirdmw.bandcamp.com/

𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙈𝙧. 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣

✘ dearmrwatterson.bandcamp.com/releases