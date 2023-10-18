Early Career Exploration: Research Opportunities and Career Development

media release: Celebrate National Forest Products Week with the Forest Products Laboratory.

The Forest Products Laboratory, the only federally funded wood product research Laboratory in the nation, produces high-quality, science-based innovation. Wood is a versatile, durable, abundant, and cost-effective renewable resource that provides many environmental benefits. Forest Service scientists are developing innovative wood products that contribute creative new materials for construction including housing, furniture production, consumer products, packaging, bioenergy, and the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical device industries.

In this session Dr. Roderquita Moore will lead a panel of University students who will share their work and how it impacts their early science and research careers.