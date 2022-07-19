RSVP for Early Career Teaching Institute Keynote
UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: UW-Madison School of Education Early Career Teaching Institute invites you to join us on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. CT for a public keynote address by Juliana Urtubey, the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. A reception will immediately follow.
The keynote presentation and reception will take place in Varsity Hall at Union South (1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53715). The option to join virtually via livestream is also available.
Registration Deadline: July 19, 2022
Program Fee: Free*
*This special rate is made possible by the generosity of Mary T. and Ted D. Kellner, the Kellner Badger for Life Fund, the Dan Mindich Teacher Project Fund, and the Peggy Porter Glick Fund.