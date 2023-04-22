media release: The Northside Early Childhood Zone and Madison Public Library are partnering to host the Early Childhood Resource Fair and Wild Rumpus! There will be face painting, free raffles, Wild Rumpus play, and organizations that offer resources to families who have young children and/or are expecting.

9:30am – 11:30am, Saturday April 22, 2023, Warner Park CRC Gymnasium, 1625 Northport Drive.