Early History of Monona Golf Course

media release: Peter Schlicht, son of Karl "Kully" Schlicht, one of the first pros at the Monona Golf Course (1925-30), will be coming to the Dean House, 4718 Monona Dr. (former Monona Golf Course club house) Monday May 4, at 11:45 am, on the Back Porch of the Dean House. Peter will talk about the scrapbook he and his father have put together on Kully's golf career and the early Monona Golf Course.

The Dean House will also be open for reminiscing. Bring your lunch, water & soda will be available.