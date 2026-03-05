media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Early Migrants" at UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve, 2002 University Bay Drive. Meet at the Picnic Point kiosk, bring water, rustic toilet short walk. Join enthused bird guide Chuck Henrikson for a free fun family and kid friendly birding adventure! All skill levels are welcome. The bays, shorelines, woodlands, marshes and prairies at UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve offer the equivalent of an interstate rest stop with food and shelter for a variety of species of birds. This means the Preserve is great place to find early returning migrant birds like Tundra Swans, Robins, Bluebirds and Sandhill Cranes. See http://tinyurl.com/ MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about Birds and Migration and a Spring Bird Bingo Card for kids. See the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook page and website for pictures and comments about bird sightings by Chuck Henrickson and other birders. Learn how to use the Merlin app to help identify birds by sight and sound and log your observations on eBird! Bring binocs or a camera if you have one and send pictures and comments to tmzinnen@gmail.com. Dress warm. We may have hot chocolate and smores at Fire Circle 2 after the walk. Remember to stay on trails and do not collect anything in the Preserve. Free, welcoming, diverse, family friendly, fairly accessible, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fourth Sunday every month Bird and Nature Adventures at the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones and Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. See the partner websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104