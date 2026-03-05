Early Migrants
UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve 2002 University Bay, Madison, Wisconsin
Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.
"Early Migrants" at UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve, 2002 University Bay Drive. Meet at the Picnic Point kiosk, bring water, rustic toilet short walk. Join enthused bird guide Chuck Henrikson for a free fun family and kid friendly birding adventure! All skill levels are welcome. The bays, shorelines, woodlands, marshes and prairies at UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve offer the equivalent of an interstate rest stop with food and shelter for a variety of species of birds. This means the Preserve is great place to find early returning migrant birds like Tundra Swans, Robins, Bluebirds and Sandhill Cranes. See http://tinyurl.com/