media release: Join Dr. Olivia Bernauer, USRWA board member and pollinator expert, for a walk and talk in Prairie Moraine County Park to get to know your local early summer pollinators! In early summer, southern Wisconsin is home to many flowering prairie plants, which our pollinators love! We can expect to see a variety of pollinators including bumble bees, green bees, hoverflies, and butterflies, visiting flowers. Early summer is when Monarch butterflies are most likely to be found in Wisconsin, so hopefully we can spot a few of those!

Parking and Details: Please park at first parking lot (the Ice Age Trail lot), not dog park parking lot. Dress for the outdoors (i.e., long sleeves, hat, sunglasses). Bringing bugspray, sunscreen, and water is recommended. If you’re interested in photography, this might be a good event to bring a camera along to!