media release: Tuesday, March 18 | 2:45 PM, Wisconsin state Capitol – State Street Entrance

Reproductive freedom is on the ballot. The next Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide whether we have the right to make decisions about our own bodies. Join us on the first day of early voting to rally for our rights and make our voices heard!

Sponsored by: Committee to Protect Health Care, Women’s March, SEIU Wisconsin, and Reproductive Freedom For All.