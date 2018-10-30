Early Vote Rally

to Google Calendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00 iCalendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00

RSVP

UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join Vice President Joe Biden to rally for Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot!

Gordon Dining and Event Center

770 W Dayton St

Madison, WI 53706

Join Vice President Joe Biden for an early vote rally in Madison with Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers, and Mandela Barnes for Democrats up and down the ballot! Doors open at 9AM. Following the event, bring your photo ID and head over to the Student Activities Center to early vote.

Info
UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Politics & Activism
RSVP
to Google Calendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00 iCalendar - Early Vote Rally - 2018-10-30 09:00:00