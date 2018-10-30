press release: Join Vice President Joe Biden to rally for Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot!

Gordon Dining and Event Center

770 W Dayton St

Madison, WI 53706

Join Vice President Joe Biden for an early vote rally in Madison with Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers, and Mandela Barnes for Democrats up and down the ballot! Doors open at 9AM. Following the event, bring your photo ID and head over to the Student Activities Center to early vote.