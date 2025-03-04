The Early white Snake Tradition and Water Myth in the Cultural History of West Lake

media release: 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive.

Sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies

Join us for a public lecture by Halls Visiting Scholar Roland Altenburger, who will be on campus this spring through the Jay C. and Ruth Halls Visiting Scholar Fund. Professor Altenburger is a cultural and social historian of late imperial China from the Song to Qing dynasties. He serves as chair of East Asian Cultural History at the University of Würzburg in Germany.