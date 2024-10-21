Earning Trust: How Can We Navigate Public Skepticism and Science Misinformation

media release: How do we face the next pandemic, mitigate the effects of severe weather and develop cures for disease? Many look to science for answers to these challenges, but fewer are willing to accept the solutions that scientists provide. Please join Morgridge Institute Investigators Pilar Ossorio and Dietram Scheufele and Brad Schwartz at our latest Fearless Science Speaker Series event as they discuss why trust in science is breaking down and what can be done to earn public confidence. Free admission and Zoom option available.

Register here. You will have the option at this point to submit a question, which may be discussed by our panel.

Introduction by: Dr. Brad Schwartz, CEO of the Morgridge Institute for Research

Panel Discussion