Ears, Eyes and Throats: Restored Classic and Lost Punk Films 1976-1981

media release: Thursdays at 7 PM • October 12, 19, 26 • November 2, 9, 16, 30 • January 25

Get ready for a new season of MMoCA Cinema.

Explore the range of the moving image – from recently restored and forgotten films to live cinematic performances shaped in the theater. Each evening is an opportunity to reflect, be challenged, and make connections with the world around you.

MMoCA Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Ticket Information

MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger.

Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby.

Oct. 12:

Ears, Eyes and Throats “throws a spotlight on bands and filmmakers in the U.S. who invented a new form of music cinema, from pre-music-video shorts to documentaries, as the punk rock movement exploded across genres around 1976.” (Peter Conheim, program curator)

Shorts include In The Beginning Was The End: The Truth About De-Evolution (DEVO and Chuck Statler, 1976); Third Reich ’n’ Roll (The Residents and Graeme Whifler, 1977); Deaf/Punk (Richard Gaikowski,1979); Debt Begins at 20 (Stephanie Beroes, 1980), and several others.

Various Artists | 105 minutes