Earth Dance

press release: August 31 – November 2, 2019, Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability

Artists’ Reception Sept. 14, 1-3pm

This is the fourth and biggest year that area artists have responded to an open invitation to create installations in the woods of the Natural Path Sanctuary on the Farley Center land. These artists are rising to the challenge of using only materials that can safely decompose back into the land.

This year we are joining The Nelson Institute in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day along with a number of organizations. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the legacy of The Nelson Institute as a leader in helping us all understand the value of our environment and addressing challenges we face in caring for it. Dane Arts and WORT Community Radio (89.9 fm) are also sponsoring organizations of the upcoming art exhibit.

The art will be up for public view Aug. 31 – Nov. 2, 2019. Visit the Farley Center anytime from sun-up to sun-down and take a walk through the woods. On Sept. 14, the artists will be present to talk about their work. There will be food, tours and as a special treat, we will have a mini art fair. Several of our artists are bringing additional art to view and sell. It will be a creative, fun and festive afternoon!

Land art, also known as Earth art, and environmental art is created by artists who use the materials of the Earth including for instance, the soil, rocks, branches, trees, vegetation, water and other natural, non-toxic materials. The Farley Center supports these types of installations on our land to highlight the beauty, value and necessity to think about how we view and use the land. Our artists help raise the discussion of what is toxic and what do we mean by the word “decompose.” What has to change in the way we work in order to sustain the Earth and all of us that live on it in healthy ways.