Earth Day 5K

RSVP

The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: An Earth Day Celebration

Experience the thrill of our yearly charity run/walk, the Earth Day 5K. Hosted at The Loft at 132 in Sun Prairie, WI. Celebrate Earth Day with us at this inclusive event and help raise money for local charities.

OUR CHARITY PARTNER: THE SUNSHINE PLACE

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Info

The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Fundraisers
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Earth Day 5K - 2025-04-19 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day 5K - 2025-04-19 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Earth Day 5K - 2025-04-19 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Earth Day 5K - 2025-04-19 09:30:00 ical