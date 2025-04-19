Earth Day 5K
The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: An Earth Day Celebration
Experience the thrill of our yearly charity run/walk, the Earth Day 5K. Hosted at The Loft at 132 in Sun Prairie, WI. Celebrate Earth Day with us at this inclusive event and help raise money for local charities.
OUR CHARITY PARTNER: THE SUNSHINE PLACE
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
