Earth Day Celebration: Finding Beauty on the Good Green Earth

media release: Celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 19, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm at Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve near Barneveld, Wisconsin.

The day will begin with activities for the entire family. Explore Circle Sanctuary's nature preserve by taking a nature mindfulness walk to our Green Cemetery, one of the first in the nation, and attend a workshop on how to craft your own climate story.

This event is free but registration is required. To register, or to learn more, please visit circlesanctuary.org/events/Earthday.

Circle Sanctuary is a non-profit international Nature Spirituality resource center and legally recognized Nature Spirituality church. Founded in 1974, Circle helps people from many spiritual orientations connect with each other as well as with the spiritual dimensions of Nature.