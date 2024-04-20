Earth Day Celebration: Exploring Our Ancient Land
to
Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
media release: The day will begin with activities for the entire family. Explore Circle Sanctuary's nature preserve with a local botanist, get a tour of our Green Cemetary, one of the first in the nation, and attend a workshop given by a master recycler.
The cost is $20 for adults, free for children.
Register at: https://www.circlesanctuary.org/event-5677415
Info
Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
Environment, Special Events